3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $250,000

Lovely one level home with a two garage attached garage within the main gate of Lake Monticello. Featuring an open floorplan, split bedroom design, this light filled home has a large kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, brick fireplace and more. All new stainless steel appliances and a new roof (July 2021) this is a great home. Truly a must see!

