3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $249,900

OPEN SUNDAY, 10/17, 1-4:00 - Wonderful home for the first timers or downsizers! The home offers 1316 finished square feet of one level living! The home is move-in ready! The attached 2-car garage also features additional storage cabinets and a paved driveway. Recently updated flooring and paint. The yard is practically flat and the front porch and rear deck are great for outdoor living. The owners' suite was expanded to include a second closet and to enlarge the attached bath which features dual vanities and separate tub and shower. The gas log fireplace will be appreciated on winter nights. The tankless water heater means you never have to wait for the water to warm. This home is conveniently located near the Riverside gate for easy ingress and egress. This one will surely be gone soon, so hurry!