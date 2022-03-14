3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $249,000

Lovely, completely move-in ready one level home close to amenities, gates and shopping. This beautiful home has an entry foyer opening to spacious family room and updated eat-in kitchen! Family room features vaulted ceilings, loads of natural light & beautiful gas fireplace. The updated kitchen overlooks private, fenced back yard & showcases newer stainless appliances, hardwood floors, stunning butcher block counters and stylish tile backsplash. Large dining area completes the main living area. 2 ample sized guest bedrooms both have large closets and close access to full guest bath. Wonderful, large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and attached master bath with stand up shower and jetted tub! Additional features: Nearly new HVAC, custom blinds, arched doorways, skylight, plenty of storage throughout and fantastic shed for extra storage!