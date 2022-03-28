3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $239,000

Move in ready single level home at Lake Monticello! Immaculate split bedroom featuring hardwoods throughout the main living area, Oversized master suite with attached bath and two closets. Numerous upgrades including crown molding. French doors accessible though the dining area lead out to the nearly level back yard featuring the deck and paved patio. Coveted location convenient to the main gate and amenities! Just in time for you to enjoy all of the amenities Lake Monticello has to offer.