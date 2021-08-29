 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $235,000

Highly desirable, SPLIT BEDROOM & OPEN FLOORPLAN-designed Rancher, w/ vaulted ceilings in Living Rm & Master BR, is SPOTLESS & waiting for you! Home offers SPACIOUS ROOMS; including LIVING ROOM w/GAS FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM w/access to PRIVATE DECK, EAT-IN KITCHEN w/Pantry, generous counter & cabinet space, and ADJOINING LAUNDRY RM w/exterior door to Driveway for easy loading & unloading. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE has double door closet & room for SITTING/DESK AREA. Adjoining MASTER BATH has Shower/Tub, wide single vanity, window & LINEN CLOSET. Two additional BRs share FULL HALL BATH. One BR currently used as TV ROOM. PEACEFUL and RELAXING outdoor settings in front & back! Open Deck w/built in bench overlooks private back yard (is ideal for future screened porch). NEW ROOF, Freshly POWERWASHED & PAINTED Decks & Porch and PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED! NEWER CARPETS, 2009 2-ton TRANE HVAC system. Come see!

