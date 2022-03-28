Sycamore Square in Fluvanna. Two story townhome backing to woods private patio. Open floor plan with great room, kitchen and dining on main level. Owner's suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Open space. Playground. Fitness center in clubhouse. Walking trails. HOA includes trash, snow removal, landscaping, and roof maintenance. Walk to shops.
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $229,900
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
The incident occurred hours after a fundraiser for the Peace in the Streets at Fry's Spring Beach Club ended.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is receiving a $5.75 million grant from writer and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to help fund…
The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.
The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law.
Fluvanna County officials say they are “monitoring an evolving situation with a privately-owned dam” located at McIver Lake.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Pantops and Woolen Mills could be placed near the end of East Market Stre…
Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.