3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $229,900

Sycamore Square in Fluvanna. Two story townhome backing to woods private patio. Open floor plan with great room, kitchen and dining on main level. Owner's suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Open space. Playground. Fitness center in clubhouse. Walking trails. HOA includes trash, snow removal, landscaping, and roof maintenance. Walk to shops.

