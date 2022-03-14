 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $220,000

Newly remodeled ranch convenient to shopping, Lake Monticello and Charlottesville. This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Great room and beautiful deck with pergola ready for all your outdoor entertaining. Features include Bamboo flooring in Great room, all new bathroom fixtures, toilets, facets, disposal, HVAC 2021, roof 2021,Whirlpool appliances, countertops, and TV. The 600 Watt PA system is negotiable with an acceptable offer. Property being sold "AS IS". Home inspection for informational only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert