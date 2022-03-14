3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $220,000

Newly remodeled ranch convenient to shopping, Lake Monticello and Charlottesville. This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Great room and beautiful deck with pergola ready for all your outdoor entertaining. Features include Bamboo flooring in Great room, all new bathroom fixtures, toilets, facets, disposal, HVAC 2021, roof 2021,Whirlpool appliances, countertops, and TV. The 600 Watt PA system is negotiable with an acceptable offer. Property being sold "AS IS". Home inspection for informational only.