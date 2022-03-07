 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $215,000

AFFORDABLE NEW LISTING! First time on the Market. WHY RENT? Own this lovely home w/ low monthly payments for less than today’s rentals! This 3 bedroom with full bath, one level home is situated off the beaten path on 1.01 acres. NOT in a subdivision! NO HOA fees! No high water bills! No stifling regulations! Excellent location!!! High speed internet via Firefly Fiber Broadband. Convenient to Palmyra and Lake Monticello and without the traffic. Relax in the evening on the back deck with gorgeous sunsets and rustic views! Allow your pet to roam free in the SUNNY BACKYARD. A MUST SEE!!! Opportunity for the lot abounds. The portable shed conveys. There is plenty of level land for other structures such as work sheds, animal sheds, a pool, etc. The sky and your initiative is the limit!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert