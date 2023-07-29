This is a Charming Craftsman at Lake Monticello with numerous upgrades to enjoy. Available now! Bamboo hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, tiled walk in shower, and so much more. House is main level furnished, bedrooms not furnished. Unfinished basement for storage One pet under 30 pounds will be considered on case by case. We do ask for the following requirements from all of our tenants: (1) A credit score of at least 620 (no accounts in collections), (2) verifiable employment and/ or the combined income of lease holders must be 3x the monthly rental amount, (3) positive landlord references (no prior negative tenant/landlord history, example; eviction or court cases with landlord) or a positive mortgage history. All applicants are subject to a state and federal criminal background check.