Like new 3 bed, 2 bath home in Village Oaks! Enjoy one level living in this open floor plan home, with a gourmet kitchen, and spacious owners suite with a walk-in closet. A beautiful back porch, two car garage and full unfinished basement provide plenty of space inside and outside this home. Village Oaks boasts a community pool, clubhouse, and playground. Included in the rent are trash, snow removal and lawn care. All in less than 25 minutes to Charlottesville! Pets considered. Available Oct 1, 2023