Like new 3 bed, 2 bath home in Village Oaks! Enjoy one level living in this open floor plan home, with a gourmet kitchen, and spacious owners suite with a walk-in closet. A beautiful back deck, two car garage and full unfinished basement provide plenty of space inside and outside this home. Village Oaks boasts a community pool, clubhouse, playground and trails. Included in the rent are trash and lawn care. All in less than 25 minutes to Charlottesville! Pets considered.
3 Bedroom Home in PALMYRA - $2,195
