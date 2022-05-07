3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $199,000

Enjoy quiet peacefulness in this beautiful, newer home on 2.5 acres of land. Country living at its finest! Yet, conveniently located just a short drive to shopping, restaurants, and other services near Lake Monticello and Zion’s Crossroads. This fairly new manufactured home built in 2018 was already in pristine condition, but the owners have also recently installed new laminate flooring in the open concept living/dining/kitchen area. Upgraded modern light fixtures in living/dining area. Freshly painted inside. Freshly stained front deck. Pump in well was replaced with a larger upgraded model and septic tank was emptied in 2018. There is a fenced area off of the back porch, ideal for pets and/or a children’s play area. Mostly level, spacious yard surrounded by woods. Ready to move in before school starts in August! Listing Agent is related to seller.