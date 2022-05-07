 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $199,000

Enjoy quiet peacefulness in this beautiful, newer home on 2.5 acres of land. Country living at its finest! Yet, conveniently located just a short drive to shopping, restaurants, and other services near Lake Monticello and Zion’s Crossroads. This fairly new manufactured home built in 2018 was already in pristine condition, but the owners have also recently installed new laminate flooring in the open concept living/dining/kitchen area. Upgraded modern light fixtures in living/dining area. Freshly painted inside. Freshly stained front deck. Pump in well was replaced with a larger upgraded model and septic tank was emptied in 2018. There is a fenced area off of the back porch, ideal for pets and/or a children’s play area. Mostly level, spacious yard surrounded by woods. Ready to move in before school starts in August! Listing Agent is related to seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her. The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages. The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love's sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren't awarded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert