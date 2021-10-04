 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $199,000

Boundless opportunity awaits the next owner of this unique home nestled in the amenity-rich community of Lake Monticello. With a spacious, level yard, there is plenty of room for play and for entertaining friends. Spacious bedroom closets provide extra space for storage. Home features a large primary suite, wood-burning fireplace, and an inviting front porch perfect for relaxation. Lake Monticello offers many recreational activities! Just 25 minutes to Charlottesville and 1 hour to Richmond. Bring your vision!

