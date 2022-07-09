3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,900

Brand New 2 -Story Home w/ 3 Bedrooms for Rent! Home sits on 11 quiet Acres with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen w/ laudry room & 1/2 bath, living room plus another room which could be a dining room or another living area. New Everything! No pets. Tenant is responsible for utilities, gutters,mow grass around perimeter of home, change home HVAC filters/monthly,trash pick-up. Please note that the house sits on 26 actual acres & owner will eventually lease some of the farm land so if interested in renting the additional land along w/ renting of the house please let Property Management Company know. Owners have future plans of seeding land & possibly adding a green house but notice will be given to tenants. Keep in mind this house is new & has new carpet & paint smells. Well water has 12 gallons per minute & is certified & tested for drinking. Outside Shed has room for tenants to use. Internet has not been established yet as this is a newly built house.