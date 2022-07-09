Brand New 2 -Story Home w/ 3 Bedrooms for Rent! Home sits on 11 quiet Acres with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen w/ laudry room & 1/2 bath, living room plus another room which could be a dining room or another living area. New Everything! No pets. Tenant is responsible for utilities, gutters,mow grass around perimeter of home, change home HVAC filters/monthly,trash pick-up. Please note that the house sits on 26 actual acres & owner will eventually lease some of the farm land so if interested in renting the additional land along w/ renting of the house please let Property Management Company know. Owners have future plans of seeding land & possibly adding a green house but notice will be given to tenants. Keep in mind this house is new & has new carpet & paint smells. Well water has 12 gallons per minute & is certified & tested for drinking. Outside Shed has room for tenants to use. Internet has not been established yet as this is a newly built house.
3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at a busy holiday weekend in the Charlottesville area.
Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.
Teresa Sullivan and a small group of high-level employees at the University of Virginia gathered on a pavilion balcony overlooking the Lawn 10 years ago to discuss the tectonic decision made that day. Sullivan, president of UVA, had been pushed out of her job by the board of visitors.
A pair of national team championships helped the University of Virginia athletics department finish 11th in the final 2021-22 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup competition.
A Chesterfield County administrator is taking over Henley MIddle School while an Illinois elementary principal will be the next principal at Hollymead Elementary.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.
Global data center provider to build up to 2-million-square-feet on farmland in tech zone near to Technical Education Center, Equinix.
State employees were due back in their offices Tuesday under a new telework policy that is still evolving under Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Bert Ellis Jr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Dr. Stephen Long of Richmond, Amanda Pillion of Abingdon and Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen will serve beginning on July 1.
The press conference will be streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at richmond.com.