 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,900

3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,900

Brand New 2 -Story Home w/ 3 Bedrooms for Rent! Home sits on 11 quiet Acres with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen w/ laudry room & 1/2 bath, living room plus another room which could be a dining room or another living area. New Everything! No pets. Tenant is responsible for utilities, gutters,mow grass around perimeter of home, change home HVAC filters/monthly,trash pick-up. Please note that the house sits on 26 actual acres & owner will eventually lease some of the farm land so if interested in renting the additional land along w/ renting of the house please let Property Management Company know. Owners have future plans of seeding land & possibly adding a green house but notice will be given to tenants. Keep in mind this house is new & has new carpet & paint smells. Well water has 12 gallons per minute & is certified & tested for drinking. Outside Shed has room for tenants to use. Internet has not been established yet as this is a newly built house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice property to be auctioned off

Justice property to be auctioned off

Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert