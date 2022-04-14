3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,700

Cute Ranch located inside gates of Lake Monticello w/3 bedrooms,2 baths, kitchen open to dining area, living room, garage, 3 season porch ( electricity in porch no heat/ac).Stainless Steel appliances(New oven & microwave will be installed before tenants move in). Rent includes HOA fee & trash/recycle pick up (pool & golf are extra & up to tenants to pay).Tenants pay utilities, $55 Lake registrations fee, $10 bar code per car/yearly ,mow grass ,clean gutters,remove leaves from property,responsible for following rules & regulations at Lake Monticello. One small mature non-aggressive pet allowed under 30 lbs w/ non-refundable fee. Application/Credit check $100 ( 2 people can be on one application). Income Requirements Gross salary =3 x rental amount & credit above 620. Only completed applications will be considered.