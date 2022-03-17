3 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,600

Love where you live, walk to the beach and golf course just a few blocks away. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Main level master Eat in kitchen, oak cabinets, open to dining and living areas...built ins, spacious living room. Fans, blinds, stacking washer and dryer, grill included. 1 car Garage, corner lot, large yard, a must see Fire pit with cover, great for gatherings. 400 sq ft easily accessible insulated attic space for dry storage. more storage in attached finished garage.Gated community, amenities include; boating, fishing , golf, marina, community pool and clubhouses. Trash pick up included in Lease. No Smokers, No pets. Electrically lit attic with access doors at top of stairway. Please turn off all fans and lights, and close all windows before leaving property. Call listing broker for aptmt . Single level living with room for visitors, fitness room or a home office upstairs. A nice space to be in and outside, and so close to Beach 3. Leasing References, Credit inquiry, proof of employment required.