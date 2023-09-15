Located in the North Garden area of Albemarle, this one level home is situated on an open 4+ acre lot with mountain and pastoral views. A detached work shop is perfect for additional car storage and also includes a one bedroom apartment on the second level. Enjoy entertaining in the large open family room with high ceilings that adjoins an attractive screened porch. A master suite with walk-in closet, large master bath, fire place and private deck is perfect for your morning cup of coffee. An easy ten minute drive puts you in the heart of The University of Virginia.
3 Bedroom Home in NORTH GARDEN - $629,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Operation Rock Bottom” resulted in the execution of nine search warrants and the arrest of 17 individuals.
The Washington Post reported that it had viewed videos in which Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, urged viewers to pay the couple with "ti…
Amazon Web Services will build two data center campuses in Louisa’s Technology Overlay District.
“We promised the family members that we would never forget their loved ones, and we will keep that promise."
We are all more than our worst moments.