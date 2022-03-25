3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $4,250,000

c.1856, Oakleigh is a beautifully renovated, turn-key country estate in the heart of the Green Springs Historic District. The property includes 149 manicured acres with 2 ponds. The home enjoys total tranquility, with no road exposure whatsoever. It has been carefully modernized and renovated over the last 30 years by the current owners and includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and endless charm. Truly, this home is Architectural Digest- worthy! Other structures include a smokehouse, horse or livestock barn, chicken coop and large workshop/equipment shed, which could be finished as a guest house. All dependencies have water and electricity. Wonderful boxwood ringed vegetable garden. Under Conservation easement with 1 division right. There is an excellent building site with mountain views and tucked well away from the main residence. 25 mins to Charlottesville and 40 to Richmond. Fiber optic!