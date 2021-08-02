 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $299,900

Ranch style home in a country setting! This property boasts welcoming great room upon entry with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, sliding door to the large rear deck and breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen. The kitchen features a gas range, painted cabinets and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Ample sized master with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Downstairs, there is plenty of extra living space and storage room. Newly updated half bath. Walk out to the rear yard. Outside, enjoy the fenced yard, pastoral views, garden space and fruit trees. Two car carport with a workbench, electric and additional storage. Firefly internet coming this summer! Great location near Interstate 64 and Zions Crossroads.

