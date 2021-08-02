Ranch style home in a country setting! This property boasts welcoming great room upon entry with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, sliding door to the large rear deck and breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen. The kitchen features a gas range, painted cabinets and granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Ample sized master with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Downstairs, there is plenty of extra living space and storage room. Newly updated half bath. Walk out to the rear yard. Outside, enjoy the fenced yard, pastoral views, garden space and fruit trees. Two car carport with a workbench, electric and additional storage. Firefly internet coming this summer! Great location near Interstate 64 and Zions Crossroads.
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Emily Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday.
Since July 15, there have been 18 reported catalytic converter thefts in Charlottesville, all stolen from Toyota Priuses.
So far, 14 groups, 18 individuals have expressed interest
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
The suspect was charged with attempted concealment of a dead body, unlawful shooting in an occupied dwelling, second degree homicide, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River beginning today, says the Virginia Department of Health.
Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore reduced Mario J. Hodges' 26-year active sentence by a year.
The local radio host claims his right to vote was violated, he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.
DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said Tesla is eligible under state law to open these stores, despite a law generally prohibiting manufacturers from owning dealerships.