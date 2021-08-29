 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $239,950

3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $239,950

3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $239,950

Beautifully RENOVATED home in an EXCELLENT LOCATION of Louisa County near I-64! This traditional ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has NEW Shaker Style Cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. NEW electrical fixtures everywhere. The master bedroom suite has amazing master bathroom with beautiful tile/stone, new vanity, and spacious shower. The hall bathroom also has NEW tile floors and NEW fixtures. WOW! Remember this home has beautifully refinished hardwood floors which creates a warm, durable, and pet-friendly home. The rear of the property has plenty of space to relax and enjoy gathering in privacy. Moreover, to help enable a more maintenance-free environment, this home has upgraded with NEW Roof, NEW Gutters, NEW Vinyl Windows, and Natural landscaping fixtures. Thank you for your interest, please schedule a showing soon because this will be an amazing home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert