3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $239,950

Beautifully RENOVATED home in an EXCELLENT LOCATION of Louisa County near I-64! This traditional ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has NEW Shaker Style Cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. NEW electrical fixtures everywhere. The master bedroom suite has amazing master bathroom with beautiful tile/stone, new vanity, and spacious shower. The hall bathroom also has NEW tile floors and NEW fixtures. WOW! Remember this home has beautifully refinished hardwood floors which creates a warm, durable, and pet-friendly home. The rear of the property has plenty of space to relax and enjoy gathering in privacy. Moreover, to help enable a more maintenance-free environment, this home has upgraded with NEW Roof, NEW Gutters, NEW Vinyl Windows, and Natural landscaping fixtures. Thank you for your interest, please schedule a showing soon because this will be an amazing home!