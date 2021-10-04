3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $175,000

Check out this off the beaten path, but not too far off the beaten path diamond in the rough. Sellers have helped out the buyer by installing a brand new roof! Wonderfully quiet and serene location. With a little sweat this country home could be everything you are looking for in a home. Plenty of land to to grow the property as well. Are you a gardener that wants to grow all of their own food, well you can do it here. Do you want goats, chickens and maybe a pig? Well you can do all of that right here. Or just build an amazing He/She Shed to create an oasis. Conveniently located not far from Interstate 64 with quick access to Short Pump or Charlottesville. Lake Anna is a short drive away.