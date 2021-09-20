 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $869,900

Leaseback Opportunity for our STUNNING Jackson Model Home. Also, see other opportunities available here in Glenmore with Stanley Martin Homes. Contact Sales Agent for more details & current promotions. Our Jackson II design offers some dramatic upgrades to the home - all on main level living. 10 ft ceilings and grand size windows flood the home with light, a Gourmet kitchen awaits the chef in all of us with Electrolux appliances, and the large master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet and beautifully detailed bathroom. The Jackson II also features a brand new exterior look with craftsman type details that set it apart from all others. Love your new home and your new community, Glenmore - where relaxation is one our standard features! Similar pictures.

