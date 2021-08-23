3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $814,468

Stop by and visit our NEW Model Home! Closeout - Limited lots remaining to build on! Contact Sales Agent for more details & current promotions. Our brand new Jackson II design offers some dramatic upgrades to the home - all on main level living. 10 ft ceilings and grand size windows flood the home with light, a Gourmet kitchen awaits the chef in all of us with Electrolux appliances, and the large master bedroom offers a huge walk-in closet and beautifully detailed bathroom. The Jackson II also features a brand new exterior look with craftsman type details that set it apart from all others. Love your new home and your new community, Glenmore - where relaxation is one our standard features! Similar pictures.