3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $757,790

Introducing the newest homes in the Glenmore Community, Glenmore Highlands! Offering semi custom built, one level living homes with included lawn maintenance in this gated, resort lifestyle community. Featuring the exclusive 'Glenmore Collection' exterior, this striking home features local, natural stone and a custom mahogany front door. Current owners love the open floor plan with a stunning Great Room that boasts a cathedral ceiling and tons of windows to maximize natural light. The 'Newport' offers 2x6 exterior walls and true one level living. First floor Owners Suite as well as 2 guest bedrooms all on the main level plus a study. Builder will provide exact move-in date upfront! Basement homesites are available for this plan as well.