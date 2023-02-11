Brand new, custom built, Southern Living Cottage privately located on 2.5 acres situated among some of the most beautiful farm country in Albemarle County. If you are looking for a home that is not too big, yet high quality craftsmanship …..this is the home. 10 foot ceilings, leathered granite in the kitchen, open floor plan, first floor luxury owner’s suite, generous sized guest suites on the second floor, gorgeous covered porch allowing for private outdoor living and a full unfinished basement - ideal for fitness room, rec room, and hobby room. The 2.5 acre homesite is beautifully wooded and allows for expansion and / or garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Virginia has received more undergraduate applications for the class of 2027 than it has received for any class in its entire…
The grandparents of a 7-year-old girl who died in an attack by a Rottweiler at their Waynesboro residence last year, have pleaded guilty to ch…
Last year the University of Richmond removed T.C. Williams' name from its law school.
A Charlottesville man who previously was sentenced to life imprisonment on drug and gun charges, but had his sentence reduced, has been charge…
Almost exactly 250 years after Thomas Jefferson gifted a corner of his estate to an Italian viticulturist with plans to establish a thriving v…