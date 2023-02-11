Brand new, custom built, Southern Living Cottage privately located on 2.5 acres situated among some of the most beautiful farm country in Albemarle County. If you are looking for a home that is not too big, yet high quality craftsmanship …..this is the home. 10 foot ceilings, leathered granite in the kitchen, open floor plan, first floor luxury owner’s suite, generous sized guest suites on the second floor, gorgeous covered porch allowing for private outdoor living and a full unfinished basement - ideal for fitness room, rec room, and hobby room. The 2.5 acre homesite is beautifully wooded and allows for expansion and / or garage.