None more pristine than this! Like-new all-one-level-living in this immaculate Glenmore home! Open floorplan, beautifully appointed kitchen which opens to a large dining area and to a spacious great room! Enjoy the warmth of the see-through fireplace from the great room or outside in the private covered rear porch with low-maintenance Trex decking! Expansive owner's suite features sumptuous full bath and very large walk-in closet with custom shelving! Two more bedrooms (one is a bedroom/study), ample laundry room with large sink, and garage with lots of storage. This home was completed January 2021. Beautiful finishes including 8' solid core interior doors, 10' ceiling, gourmet kitchen package, upgraded countertops, fully conditioned crawl space for superior energy efficiency, and more! Already installed propane gas connection for grill and a future generator. Elegant window treatments including "one-touch" automatic blinds. Fully fenced rear yard, beautiful shed with workbench and numerous electrical outlets, raised bed gardens, and custom landscaping complete this gorgeous home!