Like-new gorgeous home in Glenmore! Savor the ultimate all-one-level-living experience in this pristine home! Open floorplan, finely appointed kitchen which opens to a large dining area and to a relaxing great room! Enjoy the warmth of the see-through fireplace from the great room or outside in the private covered rear porch with low-maintenance Trex decking! Spacious owner's suite features sumptuous full bath and very large walk-in closet with custom shelving! Two more bedrooms (one is a bedroom/study), ample laundry room, and garage with tons of built-ins for massive amounts of storage. This home was completed Summer 2019 with many builder upgrades including solid core interior doors, gourmet kitchen package, upgraded countertops, black windows as well as gutters & downspouts, stamped concrete leadwalk, and more! Fully fenced rear yard, beautiful shed, and custom landscaping!
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $699,000
