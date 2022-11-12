3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $695,000

Discover life in this prestigious location in Keswick set back on a 2.58 acre wooded knoll. Our 2,000 finished sq ft home features a main level master suite, an amazing great room and kitchen, extensive cherry stained oak floors, a real fireplace and a 40x10 covered verandah at the rear to compliment the full elevated covered front porch. There is a white wood Shaker style kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. We have a walk in closet with double mirror doors and extensive ceramic tile. This description will update as we finalize the completion after so many supply delays