Discover life in this prestigious location in Keswick set back on a 2.58 acre wooded knoll. Our 2,000 finished sq ft home features a main level master suite, an amazing great room and kitchen, extensive cherry stained oak floors, a real fireplace and a 40x10 covered verandah at the rear to compliment the full elevated covered front porch. There is a white wood Shaker style kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. We have a walk in closet with double mirror doors and extensive ceramic tile. This description will update as we finalize the completion after so many supply delays
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Virginia High School league released the playoff brackets for all six of its classifications on Sunday.
There has been an arrest in the caught-on-camera hit-and-run automobile incident that injured a bicyclist on East High Street.
Josh Throneburg did better than Joe Biden in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know:
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four of the 18th-ranked Cavaliers’ 11 3-pointers on the night, as UVa fought off North Carolina Central down the stretch.
"The Big Brunch" can be seen on HBO Max, with the first three episodes available Thursday. The next three episodes will be released on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24. A free local viewing party has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Vinegar Hill Theatre.
The Democratic candidate was joined by his family.
Judge Richard E. Moore will consider the defense motion to set aside the verdict on March 23, 2023.
Attendees said they could feel Marion duPont Scott's presence.