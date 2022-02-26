Extraordinary ONE LEVEL home perfectly situated at the end of a cul de sac. Extremely private setting with common area on three sides. Great Room with gas fireplace and stone surround, open and expansive kitchen which features a large island with farm sink and seating for three, all stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop with hood, wall convection microwave and oven, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and pull out cabinet drawers. Additional living space includes a generous sunroom with electric window shades and a screen porch. Master retreat with walk-in "California Closet" closet and access to screen porch. 2 additional bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office w/built-in cabinets, shelves and desk. Custom laundry room with granite folding counter. 3 CAR GARAGE.
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $669,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Virginia Foundation wants to add a massive new mixed-use development with up to 1,400 homes to its North Fork industrial par…
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
New selections in Devils Backbone Distilling Company's Smash series will be launched in March, including Tropical Smash, a passion fruit choice, and Grape Smash.
Move to Virginia gives Curome Cox a chance to reconnect with family that played vital role in his upbringing
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
Man faces charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Charlottesville man.
Masks will be required on school buses and in classrooms, but events, arenas and buildings are no longer covered by a mandate.
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority will sell about 16 acres of land that was once going to be a reservoir in Albemarle County, and will rai…
James Elliott Fitch had been set to begin a three-day trail on Feb. 16, but the case was again delayed after he requested a new attorney.
Charlottesville’s tree canopy is dwindling, according to a report from the city’s Tree Commission, with accelerating tree loss is higher in lo…
Attracting and retaining employees is perhaps the biggest challenge for Albemarle County, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, offi…