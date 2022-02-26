 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $669,000

Extraordinary ONE LEVEL home perfectly situated at the end of a cul de sac. Extremely private setting with common area on three sides. Great Room with gas fireplace and stone surround, open and expansive kitchen which features a large island with farm sink and seating for three, all stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop with hood, wall convection microwave and oven, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and pull out cabinet drawers. Additional living space includes a generous sunroom with electric window shades and a screen porch. Master retreat with walk-in "California Closet" closet and access to screen porch. 2 additional bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office w/built-in cabinets, shelves and desk. Custom laundry room with granite folding counter. 3 CAR GARAGE.

