3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $505,000

Sought after 3 bedroom BAXTER COTTAGE. Situated on one of the loveliest Cottage streets in Glenmore, 1561 Heathrow Lane provides total one level living with a very open and comfortable floorplan. Freshly painted interior, bright and cheerful. Very spacious 17 x 13 Master Suite with private park-like views. Featuring three bedrooms with two full baths. One of the bedrooms is ideally suited for a home office or study. The signature feature of this great BAXTER plan is the beautiful 10 x 12 sunroom which offers an expansive wall of gorgeous windows adjacent to the spacious kitchen. Enormous unfinished attic space. (Entire length of home) Back yard opens to a wonderful cottage park/common area. Charming front porch with classic Chippendale rail is another BAXTER favorite. Lot also offers extra privacy on the left side as well, since the adjacent cottage faces Wedgewood Court. Freshly painted interior, 3 bedroom carpets new -2017, many and additional upgrades. See Documents for improvements. IMMACULATE interior.