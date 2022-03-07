3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $499,000

A Keswick retreat on 8 acres with mountain views, ideal for a permanent or weekend home, or even an Airbnb. Rustic home features exposed beams, wood and bluestone flooring, vaulted ceilings, large windows offering natural lighting and beautiful views. Passive solar + heat pump + mini split in primary bedroom + propane gas fireplace in living room. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2,726 finished square feet, sunroom, screened porch, rear deck. Elevated lot of 8 acres is partially open/wooded, with some fencing. Large detached garage, 36'x30', with electric, garden shed, 16'x14'. Tankless water heater, whole house generator, water filtration system. Prior listing in 2006 states kitchen cabinets, roof, HVAC and sunroom were new. Primary Bedroom and screened porch were added in 2011/2012. Sold as-is with contents remaining, priced under assessed value to compensate for this in addition to minor work needed. Remaining contents, including furnishings and household items, would make a great start for an Airbnb! Great location in an area surrounded by large farms, easy commute to Charlottesville. CenturyLink is available to home for internet, seller is unsure of speed; Fiber is scheduled for Oct'22 to be installed along Turkey Sag.