3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $465,000

Looking for that beautiful new home with plenty of room? You've found it. This beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is conveniently located less than 15 minutes from downtown Charlottesville and 10 minutes to everything Pantops. This home features a home office, open concept main level kitchen and living room, large primary bedroom, finished basement and finished bonus room in the basement which could be used as a 4th bedroom and don't forget the 2 car garage! The basement is also equipped with a projector, perfect for those movie nights at home. Call us today to schedule your tour.

