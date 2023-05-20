Welcome to Rivanna Village. This former model home is in immaculate condition and provides traditional elegance yet allows for practical everyday living. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops opens to the dining area as well as the family room and still allows access to spacious outdoor decking. The second floor features a luxury primary bedroom and bathroom with spacious closets as well as 2 guest rooms and private bath. The terrace level provides a 2 car garage and a 4th bedroom / office with half bath. Just 7 miles to UVA and Downtown Charlottesville.
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $425,000
