3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $345,000

This like-new, end unit townhome in Rivanna Village features a main level entry, an open concept floor plan and beautiful finishings! As you enter in through the front door, you'll find a conveniently located half bath and a coat closet leading to the living room which is open to the kitchen and dining room featuring stainless appliances, granite countertops and white cabinets. The dining room leads to the rear composite deck great for grilling or relaxing! Upstairs boasts an expansive master suite with an attached bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, a full hall bath and the laundry closet. The basement includes a finished rec room and half bath as well as access to the 2-car garage! HOA covers trash, yard maintenance, snow removal and area maintenance!