3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $340,000

This 3 bed 2 bath ONE LEVEL RANCH, located on 2 PRIVATE ACRES along the Louisa/Albemarle County line, was BUILT IN 2017 and features an ATTACHED GARAGE and WORKSHOP and 2-CAR CARPORT! Grill out with friends on the LARGE BACK DECK and prepare meals in the EAT-IN KITCHEN with GRANITE counters, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and CENTER ISLAND! Cozy up next to the LIVING ROOM GAS FIREPLACE and rest easy in the PRIMARY SUITE with walk-in closet, spacious ENSUITE PRIMARY BATH featuring two sinks and a SOAKER TUB! Only 8 minutes from Zion Crossroads, 20 minutes from Charlottesville/UVA/the Downtown Mall, and 15 minutes from Pantops! Open House Sun 5/22 12-2PM.