AVAILABLE 7/1/2023. Luxurious end unit townhome in Rivanna Village. Main-level entry, open-concept design, island, granite counters, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, home office, spacious owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet, composite deck, 2-car garage and more. 3 Spacious bedrooms and terrace level home office. Rivanna Village offers townhomes and single family homes with a park, sports court, pavilion and trails, close to Downtown, UVA and 5th Street Station.
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,850
Related to this story
Most Popular
Calvin Ness, a Buford Middle School student, was one of Burnley-Moran Elementary School principal Dr. Elizabeth Korab’s three children.
Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight at the intersection of Preston and Madison avenues that blocked traffic …
While it might seem strange to call plastic grass a "growing" trend, installations of modern versions of AstroTurf appear to be sprouting in C…
Nearby property owners served as plaintiffs arguing Friday that the block-sized building at 2005 JPA would overwhelm its surroundings.
The Charlottesville City Council appears on its way to overturning a ruling by its Board of Architectural Review and will instead let a develo…