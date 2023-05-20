AVAILABLE 7/1/2023. Luxurious end unit townhome in Rivanna Village. Main-level entry, open-concept design, island, granite counters, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, home office, spacious owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet, composite deck, 2-car garage and more. 3 Spacious bedrooms and terrace level home office. Rivanna Village offers townhomes and single family homes with a park, sports court, pavilion and trails, close to Downtown, UVA and 5th Street Station.