Elegant design and inspired architectural details balance with function to deliver a stunning contemporary home in Keswick Estate. A thoughtfully crafted floor plan features main level master, laundry room and study along with spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. The open-concept with double height great room and entry hall transitions seamlessly between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Beautifully sited on a 2 acre parcel just off the golf course the Keswick Contemporary that exemplifies quality design and craftsmanship.
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia High School League executive director Billy Hahn ruled Monday that last Friday’s regular season game between Orange County and Albemarle has been ruled a no contest.
Tom Zimorski, who made a lasting impact on Central Virginia and Atlantic Coast Conference sports as an administrator and official, has died.
To compare Virginia’s dreary effort Saturday night to the gloomy conditions – a steady mist and drizzle – that rolled through Wallace Wade Stadium wouldn’t be fair to the weather. The Cavaliers were more depressing.
Practically the entire site of the proposed apartment complex lies within that flood zone, named for the concept that it will likely flood once per century. But that designation doesn't mean that all building is banned.
The crash occurred around 10:14 a.m. Thursday when the passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer hauling gravel collided on Route 151 at Route 6.
Repairs will cost about $2.6 million for plaster patching, floor and pew refinishing, and the addition of LED lights atop beams to showcase the neo-gothic woodwork.
The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in work for Republican candidates, received a $268,600 contract from a state agency to produce a tourism video that heavily features Youngkin himself.
Fans who gather for the twice-yearly Foxfield Races steeplechase typically wear sundresses and boat shoes, but Sunday’s drizzly weather had th…
After Saturday’s loss to Duke, Virginia coach Tony Elliott said he needs to get his players to fully trust his approach even though “they haven’t quite seen the results.”
The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a voter notice listing the wrong address for Albemarle County voting.