3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,295,000

Elegant design and inspired architectural details balance with function to deliver a stunning contemporary home in Keswick Estate. A thoughtfully crafted floor plan features main level master, laundry room and study along with spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. The open-concept with double height great room and entry hall transitions seamlessly between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Beautifully sited on a 2 acre parcel just off the golf course the Keswick Contemporary that exemplifies quality design and craftsmanship.