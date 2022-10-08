 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $2,295,000

Elegant design and inspired architectural details balance with function to deliver a stunning contemporary home in Keswick Estate. A thoughtfully crafted floor plan features main level master, laundry room and study along with spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs. The open-concept with double height great room and entry hall transitions seamlessly between the indoor and outdoor spaces. Beautifully sited on a 2 acre parcel just off the golf course the Keswick Contemporary that exemplifies quality design and craftsmanship.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert