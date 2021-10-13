 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,495,000

Equestrian Estate in the Heart of Keswick * Cottage Homes are known for Natural Charm & Comfort and Kesmont offers a Refined Country House * Renovated Kitchen w/Chef's Layout, Granite tops & Maple Cabinetry * Open Floor Plan with Chic & Charming Living Spaces * Gunite Swimming Pool * 10-Stall Stable w/Tack Room, Wash Rack * Riding Arena * Board Fenced Paddocks w/Water * Guest House or Apartments w/3Bedrooms, 2Bath, 2Kitchens * Equipment & Storage Buildings * Large Pond * Cottage Gardens * Outdoor Entertaining Terraces * Excellent Location. Please enjoy the Photography. Important to Note: Property is included in the Fiber Optics project CenturyLink and Albemarle Co for 2021.

