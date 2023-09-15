Very charming home built sometime mid to late 1800's, retaining the original wavy glass windows, heart pine floors and clapboard siding. Situated near the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains in WA the views are stunning and sunrises and sunsets are spectacular. The 9.44 acres has Stony Run at the rear as well as a spring that historically provided water to numerous homes in the area via a ram pump and then stored in a concrete cistern that is still on the property. There is an old partially log structure in disrepair and we ask that no one goes into the structure because of it's condition. The adjoining homes in the area are of very high quality. There is a possibility that this land could be divided and two more building sites developed if all the county approvals are met. The metal roof was replaced in 2013 and the forced air furnace around 2013. An addition in 2004 added a large mud room, full bath, laundry area, side deck. The entire interior has been painted and plaster repaired. None of the fireplaces are in working order. The chimney tops were re-pointed in 2013 prior to the new roof going on. All appliances & outside structures are sold in "as is" condition. The home needs continued restoration but worth it.