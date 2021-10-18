The Blue Ridge Mountains backdrop this freshly painted, affordable, and move-in ready 3 bedroom home on 2.07 verdant acres in Greenwood! Totally renovated in 2018, which included all new LTV flooring, kitchen cabinets and granite counter, stainless appliances, windows, tiled bathroom, Speed Queen washer & dryer, ceiling fans, Trane HVAC, electric panel with generator circuit. The home also received a new roof, and an encapsulated crawlspace with foam insulation. Large level yard is landscaped with firepit and horseshoe practice stake. The property backs onto state land and has walking trails. A 10x16' shed is perfect for storing yard equipment and tools. Convenient to Western Albemarle schools, Crozet shopping & dining/drinking, UVA/Charlottesville, and Valley shopping & attractions. Walk to Pollak Vineyards, and just minutes to the local orchards, Rt151 beer/wine/cidery trail, the Appalachian Trail, and the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive. Come home to Greenwood today!
3 Bedroom Home in Greenwood - $269,000
