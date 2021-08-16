CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. New Construction Chesapeake Plan w/ Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on a slab foundation. Front porch, 14 x 12 patio. Garage faces front. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen 42" white cabinets and quartz counter tops, SS appliances double wall oven. 9 foot ceilings & cased double hung windows. Security system. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Spring Creek features top ranked golf course, 24-hour gated security, clubhouse w/bar & restaurant, sports club with a pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball miles of trails. Only 15 minutes to Charlottesville. With the use of one of the sellers preferred lenders and title company lender will provide up to $5,000 closing cost assistance AND seller will provide up to $2,500 in closing coat assistance.
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $474,900
