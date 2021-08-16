 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $474,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. New Construction Chesapeake Plan w/Main Level Owners Bedroom. 2,042 finished sq. ft. on slab foundation. With secondary bedrooms on the main level. LVP in all common areas. Tile floors and surrounds in all baths. Gourmet kitchen, 42" white cabinets and quartz counter tops, SS appliances, double wall ovens. 9 ft. ceilings & cased double hung windows. 15 SEER HVAC and programmable stat. Screened porch. security system. Spring Creek features top ranked golf course, 24-hr gated security, clubhouse w/bar & restaurant, sports club with a pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball miles of trails. Only 15 minutes to Charlottesville. SOME PHOTOS ARE OF A MODEL HOME actual photos coming soon. With the use of one of the sellers preferred lenders and title company lender will provide up to $5,000 closing cost assistance AND seller will provide up to $2,500 in closing coat assistance.

