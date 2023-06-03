A sweet country home in a superb Keswick location, only 15 min. to town. This affordable, energy efficient, custom-built home is only five years old! Built by local builder, Croft Custom Homes. Open concept floorplan on the first floor, featuring a large laundry room, half bath, custom kitchen with farmhouse sink, granite countertops and stainless appliances; dining area; family room with rock surround and gas burning fireplace; plus, a home office. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining area and family room. The second floor features a large master suite with full bath, two additional large bedrooms and another full bath. The master suite is complete with barn doors, large walk-in shower, double sink vanity and two walk in closets. The 4.11-acre lot is mostly level with plenty of open space and surrounded by woods. Gorgeous outdoor space for entertaining, gardening or just relaxing. This is the perfect place to call home! Don't wait to call for your private showing today.