3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $430,000

This is a Southern Living Design CapeCod that was built as Builder's personal residence in the Cameron Estates neighborhood, minutes from downtown Gordsonsville. Enjoy convenience while not losing privacy that this 3-acre lot offers along with access to high speed fiber internet via FiberLync. Noteworthy features of this home include a beautiful living rm w/ cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, stone fireplace w/ a walnut mantle & Brazilian walnut flooring; eating area off of kitchen opens to a sunroom bordered w/ ceramic tile; large pantry; unique & super convenient utility/laundry rm. connects w/ the spacious owners suite that features two walk-in closets & a large bathroom. The second level consists of two bedrooms, full bath & a cozy reading nook in the dormer. In the mostly unfinished basement there is a tremendous amount of storage space, roughed-in plumbing & also a finished room that could be used as a non-conforming 4th bedroom. Outside space includes a front porch & a charming covered porch in the rear that enters into the sunroom. In addition to the home there is a detached 26x28 building with 200 Amp service that is ideal as a garage, workshop, hobby, school, office, etc.