Currently under construction, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home sits on the western side of Shenandoah Crossings Country Club in Louisa County, just outside of Gordonsville. It is set to be finished on or around July 21, 2023. This 1877 square foot home features luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, tall ceilings, wainscoting and crown-molding in the great room, and a fully tiled shower with a seat and two sinks in the primary bathroom. It also features an attached two car garage and a 14 x 12 rear deck. The country club is separated from the resort side of the community by Lake Izac, for privacy. HOA includes: Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Club House, Common Grounds, Convenience Store, Exercise Room, Gated Community, Horse Trails, Hot tub, Lake, Meeting Room, Picnic Area, Indoor and outdoor Pools, Recreational Center, Riding/Stables, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground, Water/Lake Privileges, and I could keep going! The point is: this place is FUN!