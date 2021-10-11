 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $350,000

Cozy 3BR 1 BA home and 3BR 1BA manufactured home 2 lots with a combined 5.17 acres. Features both wooded and cleared land. Main Home Features newly added spacious living room with bay window, large closets, both back and font porches, home security system and multiple outdoor storage sheds. Large driveway area with parking for multiple cars and motion detection lighting. Manufactured home great for rental or second family.

