3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $349,000

LOCATION! The most private lot in Coniston Manor, minutes from Historic Gordonsville! 3 br, 2.5 ba home on over 1/2 wooded acre, this is the only home situated on the construction entrance of Coniston Manor with woods on all sides and direct access to Hwy 15! Loft, fully floored attic, 15 ft garage ceilings, front room, family room, laundry room, media closet, smart lighting, surveillance, open floor plan, fully decked back yard surrounded by a brick molded retention wall with iron fencing! Walking distance to Gordonsville with high speed Xfinity internet available. This is your opportunity to put your finishing touches on this hidden gem!

