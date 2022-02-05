3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $339,000

This newly constructed, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits on the western side of Shenandoah Crossings Country Club in Louisa County, just outside of Gordonsville. The home features gray, faux-wood style, luxury vinyl plank flooring, gray kitchen cabinets, white (with some gray) granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tall ceilings, wainscoting and crown-molding in the great room, and a fully tiled shower with a seat and two sinks in the master bathroom. The crawl space is conditioned for your comfort, the back deck is 16 x 12, and at just over 1700 sqft, there is more than enough room to stretch your legs. The country club is separated from the resort side of the community by Lake Izac, for privacy. HOA includes: Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Club House, Common Grounds, Convenience Store, Exercise Room, Gated Community, Horse Trails, Hot tub, Lake, Meeting Room, Picnic Area, Indoor and outdoor Pools, Recreational Center, Riding/Stables, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground, Water/Lake Privileges, I could keep going, this place is FUN!