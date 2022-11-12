 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $339,000

Open House! - Sunday, Nov. 13th, 2-5pm - Welcome to 805 Forest Hill Rd - your wooded oasis just moments from all the quaint beauty Gordonsville has to offer, walking, hiking, and biking trails, and mere steps from Shenandoah Crossing Resort. With 2.2 acres, single-level living, and an oversized garage/workshop this property has everything you could want and potential for so much more! Enter from the covered front porch into the spacious kitchen with modern, stainless steel appliances including a double oven. The floor plan opens into one of 3 living areas with two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room just down the hallway. Completing the main floor is a den/bonus area perfect for a home office, entertainment space, or whatever suits your needs. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with attached full bath and walk-in closets. If that's not enough, take advantage of an additional bonus area completing this restful hideaway.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

Charlottesville chef serves up hope on 'The Big Brunch'

"The Big Brunch" can be seen on HBO Max, with the first three episodes available Thursday. The next three episodes will be released on Nov. 17 and the final two on Nov. 24. A free local viewing party has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Vinegar Hill Theatre. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert