3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $339,000

Open House! - Sunday, Nov. 13th, 2-5pm - Welcome to 805 Forest Hill Rd - your wooded oasis just moments from all the quaint beauty Gordonsville has to offer, walking, hiking, and biking trails, and mere steps from Shenandoah Crossing Resort. With 2.2 acres, single-level living, and an oversized garage/workshop this property has everything you could want and potential for so much more! Enter from the covered front porch into the spacious kitchen with modern, stainless steel appliances including a double oven. The floor plan opens into one of 3 living areas with two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room just down the hallway. Completing the main floor is a den/bonus area perfect for a home office, entertainment space, or whatever suits your needs. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with attached full bath and walk-in closets. If that's not enough, take advantage of an additional bonus area completing this restful hideaway.