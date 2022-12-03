 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $330,000

Welcome to 805 Forest Hill Rd - just moments from all the quaint beauty of Gordonsville and mere steps from Shenandoah Crossing Resort. With 2.2 acres, single-level living potential, and a MASSIVE garage/workshop this property has everything you need and endless potential! Enter from the covered front porch into the spacious kitchen with modern, stainless steel appliances including a double oven. The floor plan opens into one of 3 living areas with two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room just down the hallway. Completing the main floor is a den/bonus area perfect for a home office, entertainment space, or whatever suits your needs. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite with attached full bath and walk-in closets. If that's not enough, take advantage of an additional bonus area completing this restful hideaway.

